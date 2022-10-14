Hadi: BN tainted with corruption, PAS not to collaborate

PETALING JAYA: PAS decided not to collaborate with Barisan Nasional (BN) in the general election (GE15) because the coalition was tainted with corruption, said Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

“Because the coalition is still tainted we decided to stop working with it. We decided to reject those who give and take bribes and work with Perikatan Nasional (PN) instead even though it will be tough,” the PAS president was quoted as saying by The Malaysian Insight during a sermon earlier today.

The Marang MP also pointed out that Umno was too focused on power to the point that the party was demanding elections now.

Yesterday, Hadi had announced that PAS would not be working with Umno in the forthcoming national polls.