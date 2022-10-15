Hadi: PAS rejects PH due to LGBT, DAP and bribe-givers

PETALING JAYA: PAS is against any form of political cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH) as they are affiliated with DAP, LGBT, communists, traitors, and bribe givers.

Its president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang claimed that there were quarters in PH that rejected Islam as well, HarakahDaily reports.

“There were ‘Tauke-tauke’ who contributed bribe money to help PH. Apart from that, there were also quarters who supported communist ideology as well as those who are all for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT),“ he was quoted as saying.

Therefore, PAS vehemently rejects any form of cooperation with PH, added Hadi.