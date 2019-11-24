Hadi says PAS was approached to form backdoor govt

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) revealed last night PAS had received offers to form a backdoor government.

The Malaysian Insight, quoting the PAS president who spoke at the Muafakat Nasional Selangor ceramah last night, said Hadi rejected the approach as ‘he wanted to do things the right way’.

Hadi who refused to disclose the individuals or parties behind such move said PAS is focused on its cooperation with Umno for the 15th General Election (GE15).

“There has been a good response (towards PAS-Umno pact) and this is a good political development, inshallah we will enter through the front door instead of the back,“ he said.

“We will enter through the front even though the backdoor is open. We do not want to enter through the back ... we want to enter from the front but they opened the backdoor for us,” he said.”

Acknowledging that the prospect of a backdoor government rankles with those in Pakatan Harapan (PH), Hadi, however, said it is normal for political leaders to accept such propositions, as they do with the best interests of the nation at heart.

“Some are afraid that there’ll be chaos when the backdoor is open,“ said Hadi.

“Us politicians will not let go of opportunities and that is normal. We are not greedy, we want to save the country instead.”

Twenty-two BN MPs and five PKR MPs had gathered at the residence of Economic Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, last Monday for a meeting.

Rumours were rife that the meeting was held to garner the support of opposition lawmakers for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.