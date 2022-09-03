Hadi to explain ‘non-Muslims root of corruption’ remark in court

PETALING JAYA: PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) has said he will elaborate on his controversial remark about non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras mainly responsible for corruption in court, The Malaysian Insight reports.

The Marang MP said he had met the police and given his statement on the matter.

“I went to Bukit Aman even though they (police) offered to come to my office. I have been questioned. There is a long list (about this issue). I will answer on the details in court,” he reportedly told reporters when asked about the matter.

Hadi is being investigated under section 505 (C) of the penal code for issuing statements likely to incite the community and section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities or network services.

He was called in by the Federal Police last Wednesday for his remarks claiming that non-Muslim and non-Bumiputera communities are mostly responsible for corruption.

A total of 28 police reports have been made over the remarks.