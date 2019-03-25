Hafarizam’s application to replace surety allowed

KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court here today allowed the application of Umno legal adviser Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun, who faces two charges of money laundering amounting to RM15 million, to change his guarantor.

Judge Azman Ahmad allowed the application after hearing the application by counsel Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican, who is representing Mohd Hafarizam, when the case was set for re-mention.

Hasnal Rezua told the court that his client applied to change his surety in the case as Aisha Mubarak was no longer a partner of the firm.

“In this regard, to create a nexus we apply to replace Aisha with Noor Arlisma Zainul Ariff,” he said.

The court later allowed the application for the surety to be replaced under the same terms and sum for bail.

At the same time, deputy public prosecutor Datuk Ishak Mohd Yusoff applied to the court for a one-month period for both sides to hold a pre-trial conference (PTC) to discuss matters arising.

The court set April 24 for re-mention after the application was not opposed by the defendant.

On Feb 21, Mohd Hafarizam was charged for being involved directly in two transactions involving proceeds of money laundering amounting to RM11,500,000 via two AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheques owned by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, which were banked into the bank account of Tetuan Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak (HWAM) at CIMB Bank Berhad.

He was accused of committing the act at CIMB Bank branch in PWTC, Suite 1, Level 5, Menara Dato’ Onn, Jalan Tun Ismail, here between April 16, 2014 and Nov 4, 2014.

For second charge, Mohd Hafarizam was accused of committing the same offence involving RM3,500,000 through an AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque owned by Najib banked into the legal firm’s bank account at CIMB Bank Berhad at the same place on Feb 12, 2015.

Both charges was made under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities 2001 which can be sentenced under Section 4(1) of the same act.

The act provides for a maximum of 15 years in jail and fine not less five times of the value of the offence or RM5 million whichever is higher upon conviction.

Mohd Hafarizam was allowed bail at RM500,000 in one surety as well as the additional condition on the accused to surrender his passport to the court. — Bernama