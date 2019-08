KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today fixed four days from Oct 22 to hear the money laundering charges, involving RM15 million, framed against Umno legal adviser Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun (pix).

Judge Azman Ahmad fixed the date when the case came up for mention in the presence of Deputy Public Prosecutor Ashrof Adrin Kamarul and lawyer Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican, representing Mohd Hafarizam, 47.

The dates for the hearing are Oct 22 and Nov 11 to 13, during which 15 witnesses are expected to testify.

Earlier, Hasnal Rezua informed the court that the defence would file an application this Friday to obtain details not contained in the charge sheet.

This, he said, followed a hearing on the alleged misappropriation of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

During the hearing of the case last week, a witness, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) senior assistant commissioner (Special Operations Division) Rosli Husain revealed that RM642 from the Riyadh Finance Ministry and Prince Faisal Turki were transferred into Najib’s personal bank accounts, he said adding that the information was relevant for his client’s case.

“We will file an application for material details not contained in the charge sheet ... details such as the source of the cheque received by my client,” he added.

Ashrof Adrin did not object to it.

Azman then set Sept 23 to hear the application and Oct 3 for decision.

On Feb 21 this year, Mohd Hafarizam pleaded not guilty to two money laundering charges, involving RM15 million in cheques from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, which were deposited into his law firm’s bank account.

On the first count, he was alleged to have deposited two cheques for a total of RM11.5 million from Najib into the bank account of his legal firm, Messrs. Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak (HWAM), on April 16 and Nov 4, 2014.

Mohd Hafarizam was also charged with committing a similar offence, by depositing a cheque for RM3.5 million from Najib into the same account on Feb 12, 2015.

Both the offences were allegedly committed at the CIMB branch at the Putra World Trade Centre here. — Bernama