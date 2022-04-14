Hair in kuih: Sample handed over to district health office

IPOH: A sample of the contaminated traditional Malay cake (kuih limas) that contained a clump of hair allegedly bought by an individual at a Ramadan bazaar in Perak has been handed over to the investigating officer of the Hilir Perak district health office (PKD).

State Health, Science, Environment and Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said based on the complaint that was posted and went viral on social media yesterday revealed that the food was bought at the Teluk Intan Ramadan bazaar.

He said they have tracked down the complainant and the individual was asked to lodge an official report at the Hilir Perak PKD.

“The complainant’s father, the one who bought the tainted Malay kuih had made an official report and the food had been handed over to the investigating officer,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Mohd Akmal said the investigation would be carried out at the bazaar and the location where the food was prepared under the Prevention of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342) and the Food Act 1983 (Act 281).

He urged members of the public to submit complaints if they encounter traders breaching the rules for preparing and selling food via the Ministry of Health’s Public Complaints Management System website or to get in touch with the nearest PKD or the state Health Department’s Food Safety and Quality Division or forward their complaints to jknperak@moh.gov.my. - Bernama