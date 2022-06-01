Haj Consul: Covid-19 in Makkah under control, SOPs relaxed

MAKKAH:The Covid-19 pandemic situation in Makkah is reported to be under control and standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been relaxed with face masks no longer required in open areas, says Malaysian Haj Consul Muhammad Saimi Mat Som.

However, he advised Malaysian pilgrims to continue donning face masks to reduce the risk of infection.

According to Muhammad Saimi, pilgrims will also be briefed on the ‘TH Hujjaj’ application to facilitate the distribution of important information, especially on accommodation, bus schedules, health and pilgrimage guidance.

“Various information will be channeled there, as well as the latest statements issued by the Saudi Arabian government,“ he said when met by reporters here after welcoming 84 Tabung Haji (TH) staff in Jeddah on Monday (May 30).

A total of 340 experienced TH staff will be on duty during the Haj season to accommodate 14,306 Malaysian pilgrims.

The Saudi Arabian government has allowed a total of 1 million pilgrims under the age of 65 to perform the Haj this year. - Bernama