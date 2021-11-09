Haj cost expected to be known before early next year — Ahmad Marzuk

TAMPIN: The cost of performing the Haj is expected to be known before early next year, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary.

However, he did not rule out the possibility that the cost would increase following the decision by the Saudi Arabian government to raise the value-added tax (VAT) rate to 15 percent.

“The cost is also expected to increase due to the enforcement of new standard operating procedures (SOP) to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The actual cost for performing the haj will be announced after the cabinet meeting which is expected to take place before early next year,” he told a press conference after the launch of Klinik Rohani, here today.

It was previously reported that the cost of the Haj pilgrimage was expected to increase, largely linked to physical distancing such as in hotel rooms and buses, as well as the limited movement of pilgrims inside the Masjidil Haram (the Grand Mosque).

Meanwhile, Ahmad Marzuk said the government would continue to provide subsidy to individuals who wished to perform the haj.

“Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the cost of the haj was about RM24,000, but each pilgrim was only required to pay RM9,980 as the rest was borne by the government,” he said. — Bernama