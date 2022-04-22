Haj cost: TH announces two rates for Muassasah pilgrims

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) today announced the cost to perform haj for the muassasah pilgrims this year, with different rates for those in the B40 group and non-B40 group involving an increase of between RM1,000 and RM3,000 per person.

TH Group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin said the revision of the cost was unavoidable as the actual cost of haj for muassasah pilgrims has increased to RM25,540 per person this year.

As such, he said the cost to perform haj for muassasah pilgrims from the B40 group is now set at RM10,980 per person, while for those from the non-B40 group, RM12,980 per person.

“The cost of haj for muassasah pilgrims has remained unchanged at RM9,980 per person since 2009, that is for the past 13 years, despite the fact that the cost has been on the rise every year to almost 103 per cent.

“However, with the implementation of the targetted Haj Financial Assistance, the B40 muassasah pilgrims will only have to bear an increase of RM1,000 per person, while those in the non-B40 category, an increase of RM3,000 or an average of 2.3 per cent annually.”

He said this at the press conference which was also attended by TH executive director Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman and general manager (Haj Management) Nurrinanuwar Shamsuddin. — Bernama

More to come.