Haj fraud: Police receive 121 reports involving losses over RM5m

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has received a total of 121 reports related to fraudulent haj and umrah pilgrimage packages using furada visas against three travel agencies, involving losses of more than RM5 million.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said that Kuala Lumpur recorded the highest number of reports, with 48 reports lodged involving losses amounting to RM2 million, followed by Selangor with 30 reports, involving losses totalling RM956,300.

She added Pahang recorded 18 reports with a loss of RM1.2 million, while Kelantan, Perak and Johor received six reports each, with a loss value of RM608,000.

“Kedah received three reports with a loss of RM48,000, while Negeri Sembilan recorded two reports with a loss of RM170,500, and Terengganu and Penang recorded one report each with a total loss of RM70,000,” she said in a statement today.

According to Noorsiah, a total of 323 victims are involved with 22 investigation papers have been opened.

On July 7, about 380 prospective haj pilgrims found themselves stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), believed to be victims of a scam by a private travel agency.

They were believed to have used furada visas, which are private haj visas not involving the Lembaga Tabung Haji quota. - Bernama