Haj: Malaysian pilgrims undergo stringent health checks: TH

MAKKAH: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) today stressed that all prospective Malaysian haj pilgrims have undergone stringent health checks in accordance with the set standards before leaving for the Holy Land.

Malaysian Haj Delegation head, Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Abdul Rahman, said each prospective pilgrim is also required to be examined by authorised doctors and clinics.

The efforts are being carried out with the Health Ministry (MOH) to ensure all prospective pilgrims have good health and meet the requirements set by the Saudi Arabian government, he added.

He also said that health examination is one of the proactive steps taken by TH to ensure that the pilgrims, who need to be in a situation where there are threats of diseases, are healthy.

“The health check is also more stringent in line with the regulations imposed by the Saudi Arabian government and MOH,” he told reporters at the Abraj Al-Janadriyah building, which houses TH headquarters and Malaysian pilgrim hostels, here.

According to Syed Saleh, since the arrival of Malaysian pilgrims on June 4, only conditions such as respiratory and skin problems as well as muscle cramps were referred to three medical centres provided by TH, adding that no dangerous diseases have been detected so far.

He said the health problems were due to factors such as congestion, movement to distant locations and hot weather of up to 48 degrees Celcius.

In addition, he said the percentage of Malaysian pilgrims who sought outpatient treatment and those who were admitted to the wards was relatively low compared to before.

“Those who are in the Holy Land are exposed to various diseases, especially when they are staying here for a long period of between 40 and 45 days. We cannot say that Malaysian pilgrims are not affected by any disease.

“The most important thing is that the health screening system has been working well and prospective pilgrims are healthy. We also have health facilities to treat those affected by any illness,” he said. - Bernama