Haj operations going smoothly

MAKKAH: The haj operations managed by the Tabung Haji Board (TH) in the Holy Land is going smoothly so far, said head of the Malaysian haj facilitating team Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abd Rahman.

He said a visit to the areas involving the pilgrims, especially the hostels, showed that all operations were going smoothly and the pilgrims gave positive feedback, saying they were satisfied with the services.

“They (TH staff) are enthusiastic about their work and ready for the next big operations which is the masyair in 11 days.

“This will require their full commitment and a very well organised work schedule,” he told reporters after attending a gathering of the TH staff at Abraj Janadriyah here today.

The haj season this year will see 30,200 Malaysian pilgrims performing the fifth pillar of Islam, aided by 640 TH personnel.

According to Syed Saleh, the TH staff in the Holy Land have launched the Infaq Sabeel Rahmatan Lil’ Al-Amin programme to collect donations to provide food for pilgrims from other countries.

“Pilgrims from other countries do not get food services, so we will distribute food twice, once before wukuf and once after, and the amount collected is almost 14,000 riyal (RM15,399.31) which can feed almost 1,500 pilgrims,” he said. — Bernama