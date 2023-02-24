Haj package: Travel agency director claims trial to cheating

KUALA LUMPUR: A travel agency director pleaded not guilty at the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of cheating an elderly person of RM24,000 in connection with a haj package involving furada visa, four years ago.

Nur Zaidani Akmal Abd Majid, 39, along with another person still at large, were charged with deceiving the 69-year-old woman into handing over RM24,000 to perform the haj pilgrimage under the package offered by her company Syarikat Hiddan Travel Sdn Bhd.

The woman is alleged to have committed the offence at the Selayang Municipal Council here, between June 24 and 26 in 2019.

The charged framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years with whipping and a fine if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Loh Xian Yee proposed bail of RM10,000 with one surety, but lawyer Khairul Amin Abdullah appealed for minimum bail on the grounds that there was a settlement between his client and the victim.

Magistrate Chai Guan Hock allowed the accused bail of RM8,000 with one surety and fixed May 10 for re-mention. - Bernama