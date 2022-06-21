Haj pilgrims advised against doing business in front of Kaabah

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian haj pilgrims are advised not to conduct any business activities or promote their products while in front of the Kaabah, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad.

He said every pilgrim should take advantage of their time in the Holy Land to focus on ibadah in order to attain a ‘mabrur’ haj (proper haj that is accepted by Allah).

“They should focus on ibadah, especially in front of the Kaabah, a place where our doa will be accepted. Things like this (business and promotion activities) should not have happened.

“This kind of behaviour can also disturb other pilgrims in performing their ibadah,” he told reporters after presenting the Excellence Service Award 2021 to 148 staff from agencies under the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) here today.

Recently, a 43-second video showing a pilgrim promoting her sales product in front of the Kaabah went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, in his speech at the ceremony, Idris called on civil servants under his supervision to practise an excellent work culture, achieve administrative direction goals and cooperate as a family.

“We are all ambassadors of Islamic agencies, whatever we do will have an impact on the image of the religion,” he said. - Bernama