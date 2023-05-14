Haj pilgrims reminded to be more careful before making payments for packages using invitation visa

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Tourism Agency Association (MATA) today reminded prospective haj pilgrims who purchase haj packages using the invitation visa to exercise caution before making any payment to any party that offers them using this visa.

MATA president Datuk Dr Mohd Khalid Harun said usually, after the Aidilfitri celebrations, certain parties would vigorously promote their haj packages by giving various promises that could attract the interest of pilgrims.

“Every year, we are served with various news about pilgrims stranded at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) or Jeddah International Airport and so on.

“MATA urges pilgrims not to make any payment until receiving confirmation that their application for the invitation visa has been accepted,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj had provided an official online platform where pilgrims were required to purchase their accommodations in Mekah and Madinah, tents in Arafa, as well as transportation.

“Typically, this invitation visa is accepted at the last minute,” he added. - Bernama