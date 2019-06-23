Haj pilgrims urged to stop venting frustrations on TH, in social media

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix), has reminded all haj pilgrims not to spread news and their feelings of unhappiness about the Pilgrims’ Fund Board (TH) on the social media.

He said this would only complicate matters and not resolve any problems they faced.

“You should be grateful that there is a body like Tabung Haji which is looking after the country’s haj pilgrims.

“And if there are weaknesses, talk to the Tabung Haji officers. Do not spread news and your unhappiness on the social media,” he said at the closing ceremony of the Haj Perdana Course 2019, Selangor-level at the State Mosque here yesterday.

Also present was the TH group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zukri Samat.

He also praised TH for its earnest efforts in ensuring the country’s haj’s pilgrims were looked after.

“Each year, the service and infrastructure provided are world-class and acknowledged as the best,” he said.

He urged the haj pilgrims to always be in contact with TH staff and observe the regulations it set.

The Sultan also advised the pilgrims to be patient in the face of the tribulations which they may face especially at Arafah, Muzdalifah and Mina.

The pilgrims were also reminded to be disciplined and preserve the good name of Selangor and Malaysia.

“The haj is a journey which requires physical and emotional strength and a good knowledge of the haj rituals.

“I want to advice you (the pilgrims) to prepare yourself well, have good intentions and make the best of the time and energy so that you get haji mabrur (pilgrimage accepted by God)”, he said.

Sultan Selangor also reminded the pilgrims to cooperate, be helpful and respectful to each other.

He said the pilgrims must avoid quarreling and committing acts which could be disruptive, so that their pilgrimage goes smoothly and well.

Earlier, 5,500 haj pilgrims from Selangor attended the course here. — Bernama