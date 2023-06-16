Haj: TH launches Tabung Nikmatul Khair

MAKKAH: Tabung Haji (TH) has launched Tabung Nikmatul Khair to enable haj staff for the 1444 Hijrah season to channel donations to Malaysian pilgrims.

Head of the Malaysian haj delegation Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said the initiative was to give staff the opportunity to perform ‘infak’ as a sign of gratitude for being able to be in the Holy Land with the national pilgrims.

“We want to give back what we have received in terms of the opportunity to come here, we have a small allowance payment. We want to share the sustenance, God willing, the reward will be multiplied,“ he told reporters after launching the fund here.

He said TH planned to distribute breakfast to national pilgrims and help those in need using the money collected through the fund.

Syed Saleh said the pilgrims he met expressed satisfaction with the haj journey so far, thus reflecting TH’s organised planning and the commitment of the 670 haj staff. -Bernama