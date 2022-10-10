Haj: Waiting period issue under TH management action - Idris

BUKIT GANTANG: The government will leave it to professionals and individuals appointed by the Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) to manage the waiting period to perform the haj pilgrimage, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Idris Ahmad.

He said that his side did not interfere in the management of TH, as the agency was already aware of the appropriate steps that were being taken.

“Most of those appointed by TH were appointed during the Pakatan Harapan era and we never interfered with the process. I leave it to them to act professionally and to lodge a report if there is any act of lack of integrity, either to me or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He said this to reporters after attending the Trong Sejahtera Mini Carnival programme at Penghulu Trong Office here today.

Idris was commenting on concern voiced by former TH chief executive officer, Datuk Nik Mohd Hasyudeen Yusoff, regarding the issue of a long waiting period faced by prospective pilgrims, to perform the haj pilgrimage.

Nik Mohd Hasyudeen reportedly said that the concern was well-founded because before reaching their turn, some of the prospective pilgrims may no longer be around, and he urged TH to further investigate the matter comprehensively and systematically for the welfare of the pilgrims. - Bernama