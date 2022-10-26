Hajiji announces minor cabinet reshuffle involving assistant ministers

KOTA KINABALU: Pintasan assemblyman Datuk Fairuz Renddan has been appointed as Assistant Minister of the Sabah Special Tasks and Coordination Ministry.

His appointment was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor after receiving the consent of the Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

“The swearing-in ceremony will be determined by Istana Negeri,” he said in a statement here today.

Fairuz’s previous post as political secretary to Sabah Finance Minister will be held by Kukusan assemblyman Rina Jainal.

Hajiji also announced that Apas assemblyman Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan would hold the position of Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, replacing Bandau assemblyman Datuk Wetrom Bahanda who left the state Cabinet earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Nizam’s position as Assistant Minister of Finance will be taken over by Matunggong assemblyman Datuk Julita Majungki, who was previously Assistant Minister of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing. - Bernama