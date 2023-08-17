Hajiji: Call for GRS to contest all Sabah seats is personal view of SAPP president

KOTA KINABALU: The statement of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) deputy chairman Datuk Yong Teck Lee (pix) for the coalition to contest in all 73 Sabah state assembly constituencies in the coming state election is his personal opinion.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the coalition which has seven components needs to hold discussion before any decision is taken.

“The discussion is to give the best direction for Sabah and its people,” he told reporters after officiating the 2023 Sabah School Management Appreciation ceremony here today.

GRS comprises Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS) and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

On Sunday, Yong who is the president of SAPP said the coalition should contest in all seats in the coming state election and there is no need to negotiate with non-local parties for cooperation.

In this regard, Hajiji who is the Chief Minister is confident all parties support the Unity Government today to remain united to enable focus on the people’s problems including the question of developing the land below the wind.

Earlier at the ceremony, 48 Sabah state Education Department personnel received commendations for their outstanding service presented by Hajiji. -Bernama