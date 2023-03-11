Hajiji: Gagasan Rakyat's inaugural annual general assembly set for Nov 13

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) is set to hold its inaugural annual general assembly at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Nov 13.

Its president Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor (pix) said the one-day general assembly would be attended by delegates from Wanita, Youth and Beliawanis wings from 73 divisions of Gagasan Rakyat, as well as representatives from Labuan.

“Over 2,000 delegates are expected to attend the general assembly, and there might be more if there were observers coming too,” he told reporters after chairing the Gagasan Rakyat Supreme Council meeting, here today.

Hajiji, who is also Sabah Chief Minister and chairman of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), said the agenda of the general assembly includes the president’s policy speech and a motion to amend the party's constitution.

Gagasan Rakyat, the backbone of the GRS-led state government, currently has over 200,000 members and aims to reach 300,000 members by the end of this year.

During the party’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on Feb 5, Hajiji was officially elected as the president of Gagasan Rakyat. -Bernama