Hajiji: GRS not threatened by Bersatu's plan to recapture Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) does not feel threatened by the Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) statement, which is confident of recapturing Sabah in the next state election.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said GRS is getting stronger, based on the number of registered members of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat), a component party in GRS, which now reaches 300,000 members statewide.

Apart from Gagasan Rakyat, of which Hajiji is the president, GRS comprises several other parties, including Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanahairku (STAR), United Sabah National Organisation (USNO) and the Liberal Democratic Party.

“That’s their (Bersatu) big ambition. Let them. We will just wait. We don’t feel threatened. If you look at the membership, Gagasan Rakyat’s response is great in Sabah.

“It's normal that these political parties, talk a bit to convince the people. Let the people decide,” the Chief Minister told reporters, after chairing the Gagasan Rakyat Supreme Council meeting, at the party's headquarters, here today.

On Monday (Sept 4), Sabah Bersatu secretary Abdul Kadir Damsal expressed the party's confidence in recapturing Sabah, and the party's seats which were lost due to the mass exit of party members, led by Hajiji last year.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said that Gagasan Rakyat will hold meetings in 73 divisions statewide, from Sept 23 to Oct 15, while the party's general assembly will be held on Nov 13 and 14. -Bernama