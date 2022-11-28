Hajiji holds meeting with DAP leaders in KL

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today held a meeting with DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke and Sabah DAP committee member Chan Foong Hin in Kuala Lumpur to discuss various matters, including their commitment to cooperating in the unity government.

The Sabah Chief Minister’s Office, in a statement today, said others who accompanied Hajiji, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, at the meeting were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Tawau Member of Parliament Lo Su Fui.

The statement added that yesterday (Nov 27), Loke and Chan also joined Hajiji’s entourage for a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at his office in Putrajaya.

GRS comprises comprises Bersatu, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and United Sabah National Organisation (USNO). - Bernama