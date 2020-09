TUARAN: Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor is involved in a three-cornered fight in his bid to retain the Sulaman seat in the 16th Sabah state election.

Hajiji, 65, who is representing Perikatan Nasional (PN), will be challenged by Warisan Plus’ Datuk Aliasgar @ Ali Ashgar Basri and Parti Cinta Sabah’s (PCS) Datuk Rekan Hussien, 64. Hajiji has been the Sulaman state assemblyman since 1990.

Sulaman returning officer Mohd Sofian Alfian Nair said Rekan was the first candidate to submit his nomination papers, at 9.05am today.

He was followed by Hajiji and Aliasgar.

“After having checked the nomination papers, I am satisfied to declare that none of their nominations were rejected,” he said when announcing the candidates at the nomination centre at Dewan Seri Sulaman here. — Bernama