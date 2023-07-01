Hajiji meets with Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar this afternoon

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor held a meeting with Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Seri Kinabalu here today.

A black car ferrying Hajiji, the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, arrived at the palace gates at 4.22 pm as it was raining.

The car was seen leaving Istana Seri Kinabalu at 5.20 pm, with Hajiji waving and smiling to media practitioners at the gates.

Hajiji had announced in a statement yesterday that the state Cabinet was to be reshuffled, with further details to be announced afterwards.

Sabah Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin also announced yesterday that Sabah Umno and BN were withdrawing their support to Hajiji after losing confidence in his position as Chief Minister, and over a breach in an agreement between BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Later that evening, three Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) assemblymen also announced that they believed Hajiji had lost majority support as Chief Minister.

The Sabah state assembly has 79 assemblymen, 73 elected and six appointed. Twenty-nine of them are from GRS, Parti Warisan (19), BN (18), Pakatan Harapan (seven), Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (three), while PAS and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah have one, along with a solitary independent. - Bernama