Hajiji: Sabah allocates RM97.5 million for youth and sports development

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Government has allocated RM97.5 million to the state’s Ministry of Youth and Sports for youth and sports development, upgrading sports facilities, and the provision of sports science studies this year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the allocation reflected the state government’s commitment to ensuring sports and youth development in Sabah.

“As the Chief Minister of Sabah, I want to see Sabah producing more great athletes and sportsmen who will bring sports glory to our state and country.

“Many have excelled and did Sabah and the county proud in the national and international sporting arenas,” he said at the media launch of the Borneo Sevens 2023 Rugby Tournament at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here today.

His speech text was read out by Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

Borneo Sevens Rugby Tournament was inaugurated in 2001, and the Borneo Sevens 2023 edition is scheduled to be held from March 17 to 19 in Sandakan.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said the focus should also be given to sports such as rugby to uncover and groom the young talent in the sports.

“Sabah, as we all know is already one of the power-houses of rugby in Malaysia and I am very proud that the Sabah men’s rugby team has excelled and gone on to win the prestigious Agong’s Cup five times so far. This augurs well for rugby in the state and I wish to see our rugby team soar to greater heights,” he said.

The Chief Minister said with the Sabah Rugby Union and Eagles Rugby Club among the pioneers in implementing the latest techniques and modules in sports development, he can foresee a good future for the game here.

Hajiji was confident that Sabah rugby officials have the capability to effectively organise the Borneo Sevens, which is an Asia Rugby-sanctioned event.

“With the presence of renowned foreign teams and the best Malaysian teams inaction, sports enthusiasts, especially rugby fans will be treated to rugby excellence. I am confident Borneo Sevens will continue to grow in prestige to become a core event in the tournament calendar for all rugby teams,“ he said. - Bernama