Hajiji: Sabah congratulates Sultan Ibrahim on being elected 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix), on behalf of the people of Sabah, has congratulated Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar on being elected as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.

“The people of Sabah welcome and wish His Majesty well,“ he told Bernama in a statement here today.

The Chief Minister also expressed the people of Sabah's gratitude to outgoing Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, especially for his visit to Sabah in the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ last month.

“We in Sabah will always remember him, the Raja Permaisuri Agong (Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah) and his family as being down to earth and close to the people. We wish the royal family good health,” said Hajiji.

Sultan Ibrahim will take over the throne from Al-Sultan Abdullah effective Jan 31 next year.

Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad in a statement said the election was held at the Special 263rd Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara today.

The Malay Rulers also elected the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah as Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the same term. -Bernama