Hajiji: Security forces ensure peace for Sabahans in daily activities

KOTA KINABALU: Public security in Sabah will continue to be strengthened to ensure that the people can carry out economic and social activities in peacefully, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix).

He said the assurance of public security will not only have an impact on a safer environment, but will also increase the confidence of foreign investors to carry out economic activities in the state.

“The peace we have achieved will also enable the state development agenda of Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) to be implemented well,“ he said when speaking at the Distribution of Hari Raya Aidilfitri Cakes to security personnel and health workers at Menara Kinabalu here today.

A total of 35 government agencies consisting of ministries, state and federal government departments, government-linked companies (GLCs), statutory bodies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) jointly prepared the cakes to be distributed to security personnel and health workers ahead of Aidilfitri.

He said that every year the government holds a Hari Raya Aidilfitri Cake Handover Ceremony to commemorate the service and express appreciation to all security personnel who are on duty at the border, land, sea and air.

“It is not forgotten that the security forces take care of security on the roads, public property and so on. Similarly, health workers, doctors, nurses and paramedic teams who never complain regardless of fatigue and time, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he added.

Hajiji also reminded the people of this state to continue to exercise self-control to avoid contracting the Covid-19 following the Ministry of Health’s detection of a 37.7 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases for the week ending last Saturday (April 1). - Bernama