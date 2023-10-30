Hajiji: Step up joint operations to eradicate cross-border crimes

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government wants the country’s security teams and agencies to increase joint operations to tackle various criminal activities on land and at sea in the state

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the vast waters of Sabah, bordering neighbouring countries, could lead to various cross-border criminal activities such as the smuggling of drugs, cigarettes and subsidised items.

He said although this posed a myriad of challenges, he believes that cooperation among the country’s security teams and agencies, such as Maritime Malaysia, police and army, could eradicate such criminal activities.

“I hope that the integrated training sessions under the joint operations between the country’s security teams and agencies can be stepped up,” he said at the launch of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Perkasa Timur Maritime Exercise 2/2023 here today.

Commenting on the exercise, Hajiji said it could further increase the Malaysian Maritime’s efficiency in providing security protection in the country’s waters, especially in Sabah.

“The stage government greatly appreciates Maritime Malaysia’s efforts and is ready to cooperate in any matter and make it the main agenda in ensuring the sovereignty and security of the country, especially in Sabah, is guaranteed,” he said.

He said the eight-day Perkasa Timur Maritime Exercise, which began on Oct 28, is a combination of elements to gauge the readiness and capability of Malaysia’s maritime assets.

Hajiji said it is also to test the efficiency of the officers and personnel involved in planning and carrying out the exercises as well as actual operations in the future, besides demonstrating security presence in the South China Sea, especially in the waters of Sabah.

He said the exercise is also based on the concept of deterrence, which aims to prevent violations at sea and show the presence of maritime assets in the Malaysian Maritime Economic Zone.

“This exercise covers the waters of Kota Kinabalu and Semarang Peninjau Cluster in Sabah, Beting Patinggi Ali, Hampasan Dang Ajar and Beting Raja Jarum up to the waters of Kuching in the waters of Sarawak,” he said. -Bernama