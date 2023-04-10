Hajiji: Surveyors should work with industry players to lower housing costs in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Surveyors should work together with industry players, to find a solution to create a more efficient housing supply chain and delivery system, in order to lower property and construction costs in Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix) said that lowering the cost of construction and property prices is crucial in the effort to give better housing to the people of Sabah, especially for the lower-income earners.

“Surveyors have been contributing enormously to the development of Sabah in the property and construction industry. I hope they will work together to help us provide affordable housing.

“The government will always ensure more affordable housing for the people in the state,” he said at the Seventh International Surveyors Congress here today.

The text of his speech was read by Sabah Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister, Phoong Jin Zhe.

Hajiji also called upon the Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM), Sabah branch, to take up the challenge of formulating a sustainable and affordable housing policy, to complement the government’s effort in this area.

“My goal as the Chief Minister of Sabah is not only to steer our development path, which outlines our aspirations and strategies for the upcoming years, but also to foster a Sabah which is united, prosperous, and inclusive. Achieving this vision requires the combined efforts of everyone,” he said. -Bernama