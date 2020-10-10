Hajiji tests positive for Covid-19, undergoing treatment

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now undergoing treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Public Relations Secretary to the Chief Minister Effendi Mohamed Sunoh said.

Effendi, in a statement tonight, said Hajiji, who had been under self-quarantine, had taken another Covid-19 test which returned positive.

“YAB’s (Yang Amat Berhormat Hajiji) health condition is good and stable. Despite undergoing treatment, YAB is still carrying out his duties and responsibilities at the treatment centre, via telephone calls and video conferencing. The state government is functioning as usual.

“YAB invites all Sabahans to be calm and together pray that Allah SWT heals and saves Sabah and Malaysia from Covid-19. Insya Allah,“ he said.

Yesterday, Sabah state secretary Datuk Safar Untong in a statement said Hajiji was undergoing self-quarantine for two weeks from yesterday as a precautionary measure after being exposed to individuals who tested positive for Covid-19. -Bernama