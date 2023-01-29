Hajiji to lead Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix) today confirmed that he will be leading a local party known as Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat).

He said Gagasan Rakyat was accepted to be part of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition on Dec 9 last year, adding that it will continue its struggle as a local party in the state.

“Yes (will be announced) in the next few days. Actually, this party already exists, we just take over,” he told reporters after officiating at the closing ceremony of the GRS Students Convention and launching of the GRS student wing here.

Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah was formed and registered on Aug 28, 2013.

On Dec 10, 2022, Hajiji, who is also GRS chairman, announced that the leaders of Bersatu Sabah decided to leave Bersatu but would remain under the coalition.

GRS now has five component parties, namely Gagasan Rakyat, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and United Sabah National Organisation (USNO).

Hajiji hoped that his move to join Gagasan Rakyat would put various issues, especially on his position as the chief minister, to rest.

“What is important is I have obtained the majority support of Sabah assemblymen as the chief minister, and I am leading a party, namely Gagasan Rakyat,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, when met at the same event, confirmed that he had been sacked from Bersatu.

“I will remain as a direct member of GRS and will not join Gagasan Rakyat because it is prohibited by the law,” said the Papar MP. - Bernama