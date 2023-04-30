Hajiji to undergo gallstone removal procedure next week

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor is sheduled to undergo a minor procedure to remove gallstones next week.

The Sabah Chief Minister Office in a statement today said Hajiji has been experiencing pain but is otherwise in good health.

“Speculations have been rife in the past few days about the Chief Minister’s health and he thanked all for their concern and prayers,“ read the statement today.

Meanwhile, in the statement it was mentioned that Hajiji attended the state government’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House at Sabah International Convention Centre here today.

Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim were present at the event.

At the gathering, Hajiji presented Hari Raya contributions to the underprivileged including inmates of old folks’ homes, members of Society for the Blind and Society for the Deaf. - Bernama