Hajiji urges Sabahans to show patriotism by flying Jalur Gemilang

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor urged Sabahans to express their patriotism by flying the Jalur Gemilang at their business premises and residences.

He said flying the Jalur Gemilang at residences, government and private office buildings, business premises and vehicles, can liven up National Day celebrations on Aug 31 and National Month every August.

“There are various programmes and activities lined up for the National Month, including the Kembara Merdeka Negaraku, which will tour the entire state to invigorate the celebrations,“ he said during the launch of the National Month and the Sabah 2023 flying of the Jalur Gemilang campaign, here today.

His speech was read out by Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, who is also the state Local Government and Housing Minister. Also present was the state Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun who is also the Sabah 2023 National Day celebration main committee chairman.

Hajiji said that instilling patriotism in every citizen is not only a significant aspect in the development of an independent nation, but also critical to cultivate perfect harmony among its people to face big challenges ahead.

“As Malaysians, we should feel grateful to be part of a sovereign and independent country because we can enjoy a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous life. Unity is an invaluable and priceless blessing,“ he said.

Hajiji emphasised the importance of solid support and cooperation from all parties, including government departments and agencies, the corporate sector, non-governmental organisations as well as the people, to make the Sabah Maju Jaya development plan a reality. -Bernama