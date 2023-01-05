Hajiji: Use Kaamatan Festival as platform to foster unity

TUARAN: The Kaamatan Festival should be used as a platform to foster unity among people of various races, religions and cultures, especially in Sabah, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

In addition to promoting and preserving traditions and customs through dance, music and traditional attire, he said the Kaamatan Festival plays a vital role in building a bridge of understanding through the sharing of traditions and customs to understand one another.

“The state government always gives its support, we believe that cultural programmes can further strengthen the unity of multi-racial communities and allow us to recognise, understand and appreciate the customs and cultures of one another.

“The diversity of culture and heritage with the harmony of the 35 ethnicities and 217 sub-ethnicities in Sabah has made this Land Below the Wind a unique place for every Sabahan and guests who visit this state,” he said at the launch of the 2023 Kaamatan Festival, here, today.

His speech was read out by Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, who is also the state Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industries Minister. Also present was the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Hajiji said the spirit of fraternity, friendship and unity that has been practised by the people can be further strengthened via the concept of Malaysia MADANI through the Kaamatan Festival celebration.

He said that during the one-month celebration until its culmination on May 30 and 31, many activities would be held statewide as well as in Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia and, as such, he invites all Malaysians to participate in the events held.

“I invite everyone to join in and make this celebration a success at the district, village and organisational level. I hope that we will continue to appreciate the spirit of this Kaamatan Festival for the sake of stability, peace, friendship and prosperity of the state and the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hajiji also called on the ethnic and sub-ethnic groups in Sabah to double their efforts to promote and showcase their respective cultures.

“Be proud of our cultural identity that has been passed down from generation to generation. Maintain the continuity of not just the cultural identity but also your respective ethnic language for future generations.

“I am very happy because there is awareness by many ethnic groups to support the government’s efforts in maintaining ethnic traditions and, at the same time, promoting the cultural diversity that we are very proud of in Sabah,” he said. - Bernama