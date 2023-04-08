Hajiji wants Sabah ethnic languages, cultural diversity strengthened

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor wants ethnic languages, cultures and customs in Sabah strengthened so that they are not marginalised in today’s modern world and technology.

He said Sabah has 35 ethnic groups and 217 sub-ethnic groups, using more than 50 languages and about 90 dialects, and all these need to be preserved for the future generation.

“I want ethnic-based associations to put efforts so that our children can converse using their respective mother tongues.

“If the language and cultural heritage of the race is not safeguarderd and maintained, then the identity of the race will be lost,” he said in a speech at the SABAHvfm Song Awards ceremony here last night.

The text of his speech was read by the state’s Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

Hajiji said the implementation of various programmes to preserve the cultural treasures of various ethnic groups in Sabah will also be strengthened.

He said Sabahans of various ethnic groups should always feel proud to display the uniqueness of their respective languages and cultures so that they are recognised by the younger generation and outsiders.

“The music and song, regardless whether they are from the Kadazan, Dusun, Bajau and Murut, they create our unique cultural identity through the use of unique and interesting instrument sounds and rhythms,” said Hajiji, praising Radio Televisyen Malaysia’s (RTM) initiative to organise the programme. - Bernama