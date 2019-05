JOHOR BARU: The Johor State Government has agreed to give Hari Raya Aidilfitri bonus of half-month salary or a minimum of RM1,000 to all state civil servants, said state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani.

In a press statement he said the state government decided on giving the bonus today, out of concern for the civil servants and to help ease their financial burden in celebrating Aidilfitri this year.

Azmi said the first payment of RM500 would be made on May 21 and the balance would be paid latest by May 31, adding that 19,602 civil servants, including those in the local authorities and state statutory bodies would receive the benefit.

Meanwhile, Malacca Chief Minister Adly Zahari announced that state civil servants will receive bonus of RM1,000 each for Aidilfitri, which will credited together with their salary for May.

The state government has allocated RM5.3 million for the purpose which will benefit 5,300 state government employees. — Bernama