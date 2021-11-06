Half of DAP candidates will be new faces - Sarawak Chairman

SIBU: Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen (pix) today hinted that the party will be fielding new faces in the upcoming state election.

He said some of the incumbents will not be defending their seats, however, he declined to disclose further.

“There are some who will defend (their seats) and some will not. You will know in due course,” he told reporters after the party’s committee meeting at the Sibu DAP Headquarters, here, today.

Chong said the party would be contesting 26 seats, with half of them being new faces.

In the 11th State Election on May 7, 2016, DAP only won seven out of 31 seats it contested.

-Bernama