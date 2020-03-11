Halimah urged to adopt ‘Bangsa Johor’, ‘Muafakat Johor’ to address racial issues

JOHOR BARU: The new National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (pix) has been urged to adopt “Bangsa Johor” and “Muafakat Johor” initiatives in addressing unity-related issues in the country.

Businessman Ling Tian Soon, 36, said too many racial issues were raised recently that could be detrimental to the racial harmony in the country.

“Recently, there were too many racial issues being played out that there was tension between people of different races and now Datuk Halimah, who is from Johor, where everyone in Johor knows that there is ‘Bangsa Johor’ formula.

“The ‘Muafakat Johor’ initiative has also proven to be a unifying factor here that can serve as a role model or as an example to revitalise the unity of ‘Bangsa Malaysia’,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Halimah, who is Member of Parliament for Kota Tinggi has been appointed as Minister of National Unity.

Also shared Ling’s view is Kota Tinggi Muslim Orphans president Datuk Mohammad Mammod, 64, who described Halimah’s personality has captivated the multicultural community in Kota Tinggi.

“It is fitting that Datuk Halimah was appointed as the Minister of National Unity because as our MP, she has managed to win the respect of all races including the Chinese and Indians. She is also good at looking after the well-being of the multiracial community here,” said Mohammad who is also the president of the Federation of Malay Hawkers and Small Traders Association.

Meanwhile, Johor MIC chairman and state Health and Environment Committee chairman R Vidyananthan described Halimah’s appointment as a perfect fit.

“She is the right person for the job,” he said. — Bernama