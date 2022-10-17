Hamid Bador, actor Ahmad Idham, among the candidates for GTA

PETALING JAYA: Former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and actor Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri are among the candidates shortlisted for Gerakan Tanah Air in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

Negeri Sembilan GTA deputy chairman Mohamad Jani Ismail said GTA needed to field big names like the duo in order to put up a strong fight for the two parliamentary seats, Berita Harian reports.

“Both names are in the shortlist of candidates which I have presented to the leadership,” Berita Harian quoted him as saying.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is widely expected to contest for the Rembau seat, which had been held for three terms by Khairy Jamaluddin.