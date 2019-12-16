Hamid won’t be cowed into silence

MANY civil service officials have been victimised and cowed into silence by those involved in alleged financial scandals of the administration. To keep their jobs, a fraction of them was forced into submission as well as to safeguard their safety.

While the backers gladly jumped onto the bandwagon, a number of them chose to call it quits in the face of allegations of financial discrepancies and the misappropriation of billions of ringgit in government funds linked to the powers that be.

However, one man put aside his high-flying career and personal safety and made his stand.

Although he knew he would face the full wrath of his detractors and could stand to lose the career he had built for over 36 years, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador was undeterred.

Like a knight in shining armour, he courageously stood up to expose alleged financial felonies, saying he was duty-bound as a police officer to reprimand purported wrong-doers for the sake of the nation.

In 2015, at the height of the multi-billion ringgit controversy of 1Malaysia Development Berhad and its subsidiaries, Abdul Hamid, who was then the federal police Special Branch’s second-in-command, broke ranks with his superiors and spoke out against the government of the day.

He called on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and others to come clean on it. Abdul Hamid’s actions were not taken lightly. As a result, he was constructively steered out of the police force and transferred out to a non-existent unit at the Prime Minister’s Department.

Ostracised by even his friends for his stance against the government, he was also branded as an “enemy of the state”. The exasperated police top brass opted for early retirement soon after and returned to his hometown where he became a farmer, tending to his vegetable plot.

In an interview with theSun in 2016, he had shared how “lonely it was being out in the cold” fighting the injustice of the previous government.

“Suddenly, the world had become eerily silent on me.

“Friends became foes, phone calls rang less frequently, no more calls from peers and subordinates. That is fine with me. My resolute toughens as time goes,” the resilient police officer said.

Three years later, his brave stance was not forgotten when Pakatan Harapan crushed Barisan Nasional in the 14th general election last year and took over the government.

Abdul Hamid was testimony that victory and justice prevail for the morally upright. Just days after the new government was installed, Abdul Hamid was summoned by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and reinstated in the police force as the head of the Special Branch.

He went on to be the Deputy Inspector-General of Police when Tan Sri Noor Rashid retired in March and then the top boss of the police force after former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun retired two months later.

