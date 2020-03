PETALING JAYA: Malaysian hammer thrower Jackie Wong Siew Cheer (pix) has tested positive for Covid-19.

Sports and Youth Minister Datuk Sri Reezal Merican Naina Merican confirmed the matter in a statement today.

“I received a report that national athlete, Jackie Wong has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19. He is believed to have contracted it from his father who was also diagnosed with Covid-19.”

“The athlete returned to Sarawak on March 11 and is now in quarantine at Sibu Hospital,“ Reezal said.

Reezal added that as precautionary safety measures, he has directed all National Sports Council and Institution facilities which Wong had visited to be temporarily closed for the purpose of full sanitisation.

“This process is expected to completed within two to three days.” he said.

He added that coaches and staff who have been in close contact with Wong will also be separated and undergo self-quarantine, screenings and wait for the Ministry of Health’s further advise accordingly.