Hammer-wielding Algerian nabbed after attacking cops at KL police HQ

PETALING JAYA: An Algerian man was arrested after he attacked two policemen at the guard post and trespassed into the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters (IPK) yesterday.

In the 1.40am incident, NST reports the suspect approached the guard post under the pretext of asking something from one of the police personnel on guard duty.

Suddenly, the suspect took out a hammer and hit the policeman before chasing another to seize his Heckler & Koch MP5 submachine gun.

“After injuring one of the policemen, the suspect ran into the city police headquarters compound and chased another policeman to seize his firearm.

“At the same time, the suspect also hit the back of the policeman with the hammer,“ City police chief Commissioner Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim (pix) told Berita Harian.

Several other policemen arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect.

The suspect was reportedly intoxicated.