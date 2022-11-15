Hamzah: Malays reject BN because of Zahid

PETALING JAYA: The majority of Malays have decided to reject Barisan Nasional (BN) because of the Umno president, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said today.

The caretaker home minister said voters are concerned about who would occupy the top post to lead the nation for the next five years and would not back someone who would “tarnish” Malaysia’s image, Malaysiakini reports.

“A lot of Malays think if they vote for BN, will this be equivalent to giving Zahid (Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) the power to decide the country’s future?

“The whole nation, especially the Malays, told me ‘We do not want that’. Majority of the people do not want this to happen.

“Of course, Umno members would still follow the president’s instructions. But we are talking about Malay voters as a whole.

“I think they are aware that the most important thing in this election is to choose someone who has morals and is able to lead,” Hamzah reportedly said.

In this election, BN’s rivals have repeatedly claimed that a vote for the coalition translates to a vote for Zahid to become prime minister.