Hamzah: PN submits 112 SDs to Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has submitted more than 112 statutory declarations (SD) signed by members of the Dewan Rakyat who have given their support to Pagoh Member of Parliament Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to become the 10th Prime Minister.

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin in a statement today informed that the number of statutory declarations submitted is enough to form a new federal government.

“The number of statutory declarations submitted is more than 112, which is the majority required for the appointment of the Prime Minister under Article 43 of the Federal Constitution,“ he said.

Yesterday, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong decreed that all party leaders and leaders of political blocs that won the most seats in the 15th General Election (GE15) to inform Istana Negara about the new coalition they have agreed upon to form the new government, as well as the name of their Prime Minister candidate, before 2 pm today.

However, Al-Sultan Abdullah, today agreed to extend the deadline to 2 pm tomorrow following the request of political party leaders and coalitions.

The GE15, the most intense the country had ever faced, ended in a hung parliament with no party securing a clear majority to form the new federal government.

In the just concluded election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) obtained 82 parliamentary seats, followed by PN (73), and Barisan Nasional (30).

Any party or coalition needs to obtain a simple majority of 112 seats to form the new government.-Bernama