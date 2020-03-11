Hamzah starts work as Home Minister

PUTRAJAYA: Larut Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin clocked in today to begin his first day as Home Minister.

He arrived at the Home Ministry Complex here at 1 pm and was greeted by the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Jamil Rakon and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor, and then taken to the 12th floor where the minister’s office is located.

Before clocking-in, Hamzah took sometime to greet the media practitioners and others present.

Also present were Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud; National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah; Prisons director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Omar and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som.

Hamzah’s appointment as Home Minister was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at a special media conference at Perdana Putra last Monday.

Appointed as his deputies were Kuala Krau Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said and Ranau Member of Parliament Jonathan Yassin. — Bernama