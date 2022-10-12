Hamzah Zainudin named as Dewan Rakyat Opposition Leader: Takiyuddin

KOTA BHARU: The Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs Committee agreed to appoint Larut MP and Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) as the Leader of the Opposition in Dewan Rakyat.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the matter was decided in a meeting held several days ago.

He said the nomination of Hamzah as the Opposition Leader had also been submitted to Parliament.

“We have established a committee among the 74 PN MPs and agreed to appoint Hamzah as the Opposition Leader.

“The committee also appointed PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as chief of PN MPs and its deputy is PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang,” he told reporters when attending a thanksgiving ceremony to celebrate the Bunot Payung state constituency machinery at Wakaf Che Yeh here today.

Apart from that, Takiyuddin said the committee also agreed to appoint him as the PN chief whip. - Bernama