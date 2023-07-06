Hamzah Zainudin’s son to file representation over cooking oil subsidy violation charges

SEREMBAN: The son of a former minister will file a representation to the Attorney-General regarding the cooking oil subsidy violation charges he was facing.

Lawyer Nasuha Badrul Din representing Muhammad Faisal Hamzah, 39, the son of former Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, said this before the Sessions Court Judge Mazni Nawi when the case was brought for mention today.

The court then set July 12 for next mention.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Syazwani Zawawi told the court that the prosecution had submitted their documents to the defence for further action.

On April 5, Muhammad Faisal and his business partner Azizul Abdul Halim, 55, pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court to nine counts of submitting fake invoices and possessing more than the permitted amount of subsidised cooking oil.

In today’s proceedings, Muhammad Faisal was not present as he was on sick leave.

According to the charge sheet, the duo, who were both directors of Rimba Merpati Sdn Bhd, a licenced wholesaler of subsidised cooking oil, were charged with giving false information on documents or invoices for the sale of the controlled item to two retail stores here.

The offences allegedly committed at the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) state office at 5 pm on Aug 12 last year, were framed under Section 8(4) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

The company was also charged with submitting false invoices and possession of cooking oil exceeding the 50-tonne limit, in accordance with Regulation 9(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

The offences were allegedly committed at the KPDN office and Rimba Merpati business premises at Sinar Andalas Industrial Area, Senawang at 11.15 pm on Aug 11 and at 5 pm on Aug 12, 2022. - Bernama