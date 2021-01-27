Hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world

WOMEN are generally considered the primary caretakers of the family, yet only 21 countries have them as heads of state or government.

Of the 195 countries in the world, 119 have never had a woman leader.

Malaysia is one of them, but former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has expressed confidence that our women can rise to the highest office in the country’s administration.

However, he foresees a long-drawn process before this becomes a reality. He rightly points out that women are already holding very high positions with heavy responsibilities in the country and are doing a great job.

Studies have shown that generally, women outscore men in most areas of emotional intelligence with advantages such as the ability to multitask, better adaptability, smoother communication, higher perseverance, deeper understanding ... and on top of all, greater humility.

These edges could translate into more profound insights, diligent planning and definite execution of work plans since there is no gender difference in intelligence.

Then there is a perception that women are more inherently less corrupt, although this has been widely debated.

As pointed out by former Guyanese Minister of Trade, Tourism and Industry Geoffrey Da Silva, the eight top least corrupt countries in the world - Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland - have a female president or prime minister, or at least 40% female Cabinet ministers and at least 38% female members of Parliament.

He also highlighted the fact that three of the most corrupt countries - Bangladesh, Myanmar and Togo - are led by women but they have a low representation of women in their Cabinets and Parliaments.

A report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes stated that studies suggest listed companies with a greater number of women in decision-making positions perform better in terms of ethics, corruption levels and perform better financially.

This indicates that increasing the share of women in male-dominated work places or public institutions could disrupt embedded corruption, it added.

The Journal of Economic Behaviour and Organisation finds that in a cross-country analysis of over 125 countries, corruption is lower in countries where a greater share of parliamentarians are women.

What stands in the way of women from going from playing the key role in families to administrating big corporations, states and the country?

Much lies in the structure of our society, which is deeply rooted in the patriarchal culture, and thus male dominance despite the fact that women have a bigger role in nurturing the next generation than men.

For us to move beyond that, there is a need for a deeper understanding that our gender is a physical manifestation of whether the masculine or the feminine is more enhanced in us as much as it is a biological feature.

Or we merely just stop judging capabilities according to gender.